Elementary School Students Report Feeling Lightheaded: SDFD

First responders rushed to an elementary school in San Diego Thursday when several students reported feeling lightheaded.

National City firefighters and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to Zamorano Elementary on Casey Street in the Bay Terraces neighborhood just before 10:30 a.m.

It's not clear how many students were affected or what may be causing the children to feel lightheaded.

Firefighters have requested hazmat experts respond to the scene as well.

Several ambulances were lined up along Casey Street.

Zamorano is a K-5 Visual Arts Magnet School within the San Diego Unified School District with approximately 1,100 students.



No other information was available.

