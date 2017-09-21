Elementary School Students Report Feeling Lightheaded: SDFD - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Elementary School Students Report Feeling Lightheaded: SDFD

By R. Stickney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    First responders rushed to an elementary school in San Diego Thursday when several students reported feeling lightheaded.

    National City firefighters and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to Zamorano Elementary on Casey Street in the Bay Terraces neighborhood just before 10:30 a.m.

    It's not clear how many students were affected or what may be causing the children to feel lightheaded.

    Firefighters have requested hazmat experts respond to the scene as well.

    Several ambulances were lined up along Casey Street.

    Zamorano is a K-5 Visual Arts Magnet School within the San Diego Unified School District with approximately 1,100 students.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    1023

    Location:

    2655 CASEY ST

    BAY TERRACES

    Agencies:

    SD FIRE RESCUE

    NATIONAL CITY FD

    Confirmed Information:

    PER FD

    FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO ZAMORANO ELEMENTARY

    REPORT OF SEVERAL STUDENTS FEELING LIGHT HEADED

    FD REQUESTED A HAZMAT RESPONSE

    WORKING ON A PATIENT COUNT

    Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices