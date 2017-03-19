Escondido Police said a young child was asked to get into the cab of a white truck during a reported attempted kidnapping near Little League Ball Fields Saturday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday near the Youth Baseball Fields on the 3300 block of Bear Valley Parkway, Escondido Police confirmed to NBC 7.

Police do not have a clear description of the suspect, according to Escondido Police Lt. Walters, but say he is a man possibly in his 60s. He was last seen in a white Toyota truck.

The incident is under investigation.

No other information was available.

