Young Child Asked to Get Into Truck During Attempted Kidnapping: PD
Young Child Asked to Get Into Truck During Attempted Kidnapping: PD

The attempted kidnapping happened near Escondido Little League ball fields.

By Samantha Tatro and Wendy Fry

    Escondido Police said a young child was asked to get into the cab of a white truck during a reported attempted kidnapping near Little League Ball Fields Saturday morning. 

    The incident happened at approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday near the Youth Baseball Fields on the 3300 block of Bear Valley Parkway, Escondido Police confirmed to NBC 7. 

    Police do not have a clear description of the suspect, according to Escondido Police Lt. Walters, but say he is a man possibly in his 60s. He was last seen in a white Toyota truck.

    The incident is under investigation. 

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

