From tasty tacos and scrumptious seafood to landmarks with views of San Diego’s skyline that’ll take your breath away, Yelp released a list Tuesday of the 30 most popular local restaurants to make a reservation.
The round-up features the top 30 local, non-chain eateries in San Diego that take reservations. Each restaurant that snagged a spot has at least 150 user reviews on Yelp and a minimum of a four-star rating.
That being said, here’s where to make reservations for your next meal out, in order of most popular:
- Werewolf
- CUCINA urbana
- Great Maple
- Submarine Crab
- Lucha Libre Gourmet Taco Shop
- Ironside Fish & Oyster
- Crushed
- Cafe 21
- Sushi Ota
- Dumpling Inn
- Craft & Commerce
- Kettner Exchange
- Urban Solace
- Juniper & Ivy
- Barbusa
- Searsucker
- Prepkitchen Little Italy
- Trust
- Island Prime
- Rustic Root
- Puesto
- Bencotto Italian Kitchen
- Pardon My French Bar & Kitchen
- Coasterra
- Tom Ham's Lighthouse
- Shan Xi Magic Kitchen
- Embargo Grill
- Café Sevilla
- The Prado At Balboa Park
- GARAGE Kitchen + Bar
Did your favorite dining spot make the list? Share your foodie knowledge with us in the comments section below.
Published at 1:46 PM PDT on Jun 6, 2017 | Updated at 1:55 PM PDT on Jun 6, 2017