30 Most Popular Restaurants Where You Can Make a Reservation in San Diego: Yelp | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

30 Most Popular Restaurants Where You Can Make a Reservation in San Diego: Yelp

The list is comprised of local, non-chain restaurants that take reservations, popular among foodies in San Diego County

By Monica Garske

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Most Popular San Diego Restaurants for Reservations: Yelp

    [G] Most Popular San Diego Restaurants for Reservations: Yelp
    Photo by Michael C. via Yelp

    From tasty tacos and scrumptious seafood to landmarks with views of San Diego’s skyline that’ll take your breath away, Yelp released a list Tuesday of the 30 most popular local restaurants to make a reservation.

    The round-up features the top 30 local, non-chain eateries in San Diego that take reservations. Each restaurant that snagged a spot has at least 150 user reviews on Yelp and a minimum of a four-star rating.

    That being said, here’s where to make reservations for your next meal out, in order of most popular: 

    1. Werewolf
    2. CUCINA urbana
    3. Great Maple
    4. Submarine Crab
    5. Lucha Libre Gourmet Taco Shop
    6. Ironside Fish & Oyster
    7. Crushed
    8. Cafe 21
    9. Sushi Ota
    10. Dumpling Inn
    11. Craft & Commerce
    12. Kettner Exchange
    13. Urban Solace
    14. Juniper & Ivy
    15. Barbusa
    16. Searsucker
    17. Prepkitchen Little Italy
    18. Trust
    19. Island Prime
    20. Rustic Root
    21. Puesto
    22. Bencotto Italian Kitchen
    23. Pardon My French Bar & Kitchen
    24. Coasterra
    25. Tom Ham's Lighthouse
    26. Shan Xi Magic Kitchen
    27. Embargo Grill
    28. Café Sevilla
    29. The Prado At Balboa Park
    30. GARAGE Kitchen + Bar

    Did your favorite dining spot make the list? Share your foodie knowledge with us in the comments section below.

    Published at 1:46 PM PDT on Jun 6, 2017 | Updated at 1:55 PM PDT on Jun 6, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices