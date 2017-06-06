From tasty tacos and scrumptious seafood to landmarks with views of San Diego’s skyline that’ll take your breath away, Yelp released a list Tuesday of the 30 most popular local restaurants to make a reservation.

The round-up features the top 30 local, non-chain eateries in San Diego that take reservations. Each restaurant that snagged a spot has at least 150 user reviews on Yelp and a minimum of a four-star rating.

That being said, here’s where to make reservations for your next meal out, in order of most popular:

Werewolf CUCINA urbana Great Maple Submarine Crab Lucha Libre Gourmet Taco Shop Ironside Fish & Oyster Crushed Cafe 21 Sushi Ota Dumpling Inn Craft & Commerce Kettner Exchange Urban Solace Juniper & Ivy Barbusa Searsucker Prepkitchen Little Italy Trust Island Prime Rustic Root Puesto Bencotto Italian Kitchen Pardon My French Bar & Kitchen Coasterra Tom Ham's Lighthouse Shan Xi Magic Kitchen Embargo Grill Café Sevilla The Prado At Balboa Park GARAGE Kitchen + Bar

Did your favorite dining spot make the list? Share your foodie knowledge with us in the comments section below.