Wrong-Way Suspected DUI Driver Arrested on Interstate-15
Wrong-Way Suspected DUI Driver Arrested on Interstate-15

No injuries or crashed were reported as a result of the wrong-way driver

By Samantha Tatro

    NBC 7 San Diego
    A reported wrong-way driver suspected of driving under the influence on Interstate 15 was arrested early Monday morning.

    The driver, who has not been identified, was reported to be driving northbound on southbound I-15 near Friars Road in Mission Valley, California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Doerr said. 

    By the time officers arrived on scene, the woman had stopped by the center divider by Friars Road. 

    She was arrested for driving under the influence. 

    No further information is available. 

    Published 26 minutes ago

