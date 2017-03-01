The Broadway-bound Jimmy Buffet musical 'Escape to Margaritaville', set to premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse this Spring, has found its principal cast.

The musical, based off the music of Jimmy Buffet, will kick off La Jolla Playhouse's 2017-2018 season this May.

Paul Alexander Nolan, seen on Broadway in San Diego-born 'Bright Star', will taken on Tully, a part-time bartender and part-time singer. Nolan's credits include 'Chicago' (Broadway), Once (Broadway), 'Jesus Christ Superstar' (Broadway), 'Doctor Zhivago' (Broadway).

This will be Nolan's second show at the Playhouse. In 2012, he was cast as Ben Nickel in the world-premiere of 'Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots', a musical with songs written entirely by The Flaming Lips.

Starring alongside Nolan will be Broadway veteran Alison Luff as Rachel and Lisa Howard as Tammy.

Luff most recently appeared in the Broadway revival of 'Les Miserables' as Fantine. She's also appeared in Broadway's 'Matilda', Broadway's 'Ghost the Musical', and the national tour of 'Wicked' as Elphaba.

Howard was last seen on Broadway in 'It Shoulda Been You', 'Priscilla, Queen of the Desert', and '9 to 5 The Musical. She toured the U.S. as a part of the national company of 'Les Miserables'.

The story will be told with a unique blend of original, new songs in addition to Jimmy Buffet classics. Buffet is known for hits like "Margaritaville", "Come Monday", "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes", "Manana", and more.

Group tickets are now on sale, and individual tickets will go on sale at a later date; returning subscribers will receive first access to tickets.