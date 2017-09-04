A Normal Heights woman said she came home after work and found her apartment in shambles, and the suspected burglars, possibly still inside with her.

Ashley Rang told NBC 7 Monday, she came back to her apartment on 36th Street near El Cajon Boulevard Saturday after midnight and noticed something seemed to be off.

"I noticed the door was open a little bit and all the lights were on, which is definitely abnormal," said Ashley Rang.

Rang said she also noticed her cat acting abnormally too.

"She was hyperventilating and shaking, which is really bizarre."

When she looked around inside her home, things had been tossed everywhere. She said she thought her boyfriend had made the mess. But when she looked closer, she realized a number of electronics were missing, including a computer.

She told NBC 7, it's what happened next that really scared her.

"I heard a slam in the back of my house," Rang said.

She said she believes the people who burglarized her apartment may have still been inside.

"I was just terrified. I froze, I didn’t know what to do," she said.

But instinct kicked in and she ran outside and called police.

When officers arrived, they checked her apartment to make sure no one inside and began their investigation.

"We went back here and noticed that the screen was ripped and this window was open," Rang said.

She added that she can replace the electronics, but some of the items that were stolen were priceless.

"I went to school for photography and I collect cameras so a bunch of those were gone," she said.

Rang said she wants others to be aware in their neighborhoods and to call police if you notice anything suspicious.