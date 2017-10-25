Woman Woke up to Find Man Inside Home in City Heights: PD

A woman woke up and found an unkown man inside her City Heights home Wednesday night, the San Diego Police Department said.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on the 4000 block of 34th Street just off University Avenue.

SDPD said the man stood up and left the home after the woman woke up.

Police are searching the area for the suspect.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.