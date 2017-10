A 50-year-old woman was struck by the trolley at the 450 block of Euclid Ave., San Diego police confirm. The incident happened around 3:41 p.m.

The woman was trapped underneath the trolley, but was freed and has been taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with unknown injuries.

The San Diego Police Department is at the scene investigating.

It is unclear how service is affected at this time.

