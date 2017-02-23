Woman Struck by Train in Encinitas | NBC 7 San Diego
Woman Struck by Train in Encinitas

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a woman who was hit by a train in Encinitas.

By NBC 7 Staff

    The incident around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the railroad tracks near Coast Highway 101 and Diana Street.

    The woman ran toward the tracks and was hit, deputies said.

    Her significant other found the woman and took her to Scripps La Jolla Hospital where the woman died, according to deputies.

    Deputies estimate the southbound BNSF Train was traveling at approximately 50 mph when the woman was struck.

    Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

