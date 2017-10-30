Woman Struck and Killed While Jaywalking in Spring Valley

A woman died after she was struck by a car while jaywalking in Spring Valley, confirmed California Highway Patrol.

The woman headed north while walking across Jamacha Boulevard at Folex Way around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, according to CHP officials.

She walked outside of a marked crosswalk and moved in front of a driver headed east on the boulevard. CHP officials said the driver could not react in time to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

Paramedics transported the woman to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego. She soon died from the injuries she suffered in the collision, according to CHP.

There were no other cars involved in the crash. No further information was immediately available.