A woman walking on a trail in San Diego’s East County Friday was strangled by an unknown attacker who wrapped a rope around her neck, nearly rendering her unconscious.

The attack – which investigators said appear to be random – happened around 9:15 a.m. on a hillside trail east of the Starlight Mobile Home park in unincorporated El Cajon. The mobile home park is on East Bradley Avenue; NBC 7 is working to pinpoint the exact trail where this happened.

The victim told deputies the suspect wrapped a “cable-like rope” around her neck, strangling to the point where she almost passed out, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said.

The woman managed to escape the suspect’s hold. He then ran, disappearing towards the hillside. The SDSO said the man was described as 6 feet tall and in his mid-30s. He wore a blue plaid shirt and baggy jeans during the attack.

The sheriff’s department launched a search for the suspect using its ASTREA helicopter but did not find him. Investigators said the woman suffered neck injuries and was taken to a local hospital by her family.

SDSO Sgt. Miguel Lopez said, at this point, there are no witnesses to the crime. A sketch of the suspect has not been compiled. Lopez said there have not been any other reports of similar crimes in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.



