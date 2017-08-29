Woman Shot Multiple Times in La Presa - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Woman Shot Multiple Times in La Presa

By Jaspreet Kaur

    NBC 7
    San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies

    A woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in Spring Valley Tuesday afternoon. 

    Deputies responded to a report of a woman shot in the 8400 block of Paseo Iglesia near Paradise Valley road at 2:49 p.m., San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) confirmed. 

    The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the arm. She was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

    SDSO is searching for a suspect, a man, who fled on foot in the area.

    The suspect is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin beard and wearing camouflage pants with no shirt.

    No other information was available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

