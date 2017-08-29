Woman Shot Multiple Times in La Presa

A woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in Spring Valley Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a report of a woman shot in the 8400 block of Paseo Iglesia near Paradise Valley road at 2:49 p.m., San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) confirmed.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the arm. She was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

SDSO is searching for a suspect, a man, who fled on foot in the area.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin beard and wearing camouflage pants with no shirt.

No other information was available.

