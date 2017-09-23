Woman Seriously Injured After Hit and Run in Encinitas

The San Diego County Sheriff’s North Coastal Station reported a driver fleeing the scene after striking a female pedestrian in Encinitas Friday.

At approximately 7:27 p.m., deputies responded to a call that a 33-year-old woman had been hit while crossing Encinitas Boulevard, according to the report.

The vehicle was a white Ford F-150 pickup truck that had been traveling westbound on Encinitas Boulevard.

The suspect allegedly got out of the vehicle to check the woman, told witnesses the victim was alright, then got back in his truck and left the scene, according to witness' statements.

The woman was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit after suffering serious head, spine, pelvic and limb injuries, according to the Sheriff's report.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact the North Coastal Traffic Division at (760) 966-3544 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

Tips leading to an arrest in this case may be eligible for a $1,000 reward, according to Crime Stoppers.