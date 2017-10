A good Samaritan called police after a woman was robbed of her car and phone Sunday.

At approximately 2 p.m., a woman was approached in her car by two men who held her at gunpoint and demanded her car keys and phone, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident took place at Nutmeg Street and 54th Street, near Oak Park Elementary School, according to the report.

The incident is under investigation, check back for updates.