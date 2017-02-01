An online virtual map of Mira Costa College's Oceanside campus, as seen on their website.

A stranger reportedly kidnapped a woman from the Mira Costa College (MCC) campus and attempted to sexually assault her last week, MCC Police Department Chief Robert Norcross confirmed to NBC 7 San Diego.

The victim reported the assault on Monday, Jan. 23 to campus police and an official, campus-wide alert was sent within two hours of the report, in addition to an email and a notice on the college website.

The 18-year-old student told police she was taken against her will, put in a car and driven off campus by a stranger. He reportedly attempted to sexually assault her, but was not successful, the victim told police.

Police said there is no surveillance video of the incident and they do not have a sketch of a possible suspect.

The man was described as a 25- to 30-year-old man driving a white Volkwagen, perhaps a Jetta.

As far as police know, the victim and alleged attacker did not know each other, and no social media was used to connect. There are no known witnesses.

The victim declined to prosecute, Norcross said, so the case remains open, but not criminally.

Since the attempted assault, Norcross said police have increased their patrols and added additional personnel on campus to better protect students.

The college is also offering a special self-defense class for women.

No further information was available.