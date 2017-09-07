San Diego police are asking for help in finding an at-risk San Diegan reported missing this past weekend.

Julia Jacobson, 37, was last heard from on Sept. 2 at about 9:30 p.m. when she texted a friend saying she was in Palm Springs, SDPD officers said. Her actual location was unknown.

On Thursday, authorities found her car abandoned in the 2600 block of Monroe Avenue in University Heights, east of Texas Street and near Interstate 8 and 805.

Her family is extremely concerned about her because she has never gone missing in the past, police said.

Jacobson is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 150 pounds. She has a tattoo of a crab holding a flower on her hip. There is no information on what she was wearing when she went missing.

Any information related to the whereabouts of Jabsonson should be forwarded to San Diego Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 619-531-2277 or Communications Division at 619-531-2000 reference case #17-034427

