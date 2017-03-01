An 80-year-old pushing a shopping cart on her way back from Home Depot was struck and seriously injured by a driver turning from the parking lot, San Diego police (SDPD) said.

The collision happened at approximately 12:14 p.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of Saturn Boulevard.

A 55-year-old driver was driving through the parking lot of Home Depot in San Diego's Egger Highlands neighborhood, police said. The shopping complex is located west of Interstate 5 and north of State Route 75, near the San Diego Bay.

As the driver turned left from the parking lot onto the main aisle in front of Home Depot, police said, when he struck the shopping cart of an 80-year-old woman leaving the store.

The woman was knocked to the pavement, where she struck her head on the concrete.

Medics took the woman to the hospital.

She suffered a life-threatening injury to her head, police said.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

The collision is under investigation.