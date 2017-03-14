NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports on startling new details NBC 7 has uncovered in a triple death investigation in Vista. Investigators now say a man suspected of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and her brother before turning the gun on himself had been released from deputies' custody just five hours before the shootings.

A woman shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in a Vista murder-suicide early Monday morning has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office.

Kimberley Williams, 52, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO). The suspect, who has not yet been identified, also shot her brother before turning the gun on himself.

The incident began to unfold around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, when deputies first responded to a report of a fight at a home on the 1400 block of Phil Mar Lane in Vista. When they arrived on scene, the people inside the residence refused to cooperate with deputies, SDSO said.

The location of the neighborhood is northeast of State Route 78 and southwest of S Santa Fe Avenue.

At the same time, deputies arrested a man as he was driving away from that home. He told investigators that he had sustained injuries in an altercation with Williams' brother at their house.

According to the Sheriff's Department, he was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol but due to his injuries, he was released around 1 a.m.

Hours later, investigators were called to the same home on Phil Mar Lane just after 5:30 a.m.

A friend of someone living at the home said she had arrived to find three people dead inside the house.

"They are in different rooms throughout the house," Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said.

The man appeared to have shot and killed Williams and her brother before killing himself after returning to their home following his release, the sheriff's department said.

Williams' brother has not yet been identified.

SDSO said the suspect was a 52-year-old man.

Deputies said they were in the very early stages of the investigation. They are actively seeking witnesses.

The Medical Examiner's office will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477 or the Homicide Detail at (858)974-2321.