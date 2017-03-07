A body found in Mission Beach this weekend has been identified as the body of Amanda Cruse, a missing tourist last seen near San Diego's iconic Sunset Cliffs.

Amanda (Mandy) Cruse, 30, first arrived in San Diego on Feb. 18, 2017 from out of town.

On that Saturday, more than three weeks ago, Cruse visited the Sunset Cliffs region on Point Loma, near Ocean Beach.

The following day, in the early morning hours of Feb. 19, Cruse may have went back to the Sunset Cliffs area, near Monaco Street.

Cruse was known to take photographs and may have been in the area to capture photos, police said.

SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said authorities do not know the circumstances of how she went missing.

After she went missing, her family came to San Diego and started looking for answers.

“She is a free spirit,” her mother, Rosemarie St. Michael, said. “She is very independent. She travels a lot, she goes on her own and this trip was really planned for October but she’s spontaneous. She had never been to San Diego."

On Sunday, March 5, police responded to a report of a body found on the beach near the 3900 block of Ocean Front Walk in Mission Beach.

Police arrived on scene and found the body of an adult woman. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner's office, where officials identified the woman as Cruse through dental comparison.