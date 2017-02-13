The young woman killed when a small plane carrying her and two other people crashed in a remote area of the Cleveland National Forest has been identified.

Three people people were on board when the small aircraft plunged into mountainous terrain.

Shaira Noor, 20, was fatally injured when the plane crashed into the remote area northeast of the Ramona airport.

Noor's body was recovered from the crash site at about 10:30 a.m, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

A 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old man survived the crash with minor injuries. They were taken to the Palomar Hospital.

NAME's body was recovered form the scene by helicopter and taken by the Medical Examiner for further examination, according to the SDSO.

A Sheriff's Department helicopter (ASTREA) was able to locate the crash site, which was inaccessible to vehicles, according to the SDSO.

ASTREA helped the Medical Examiner to access the crash site, investigating and recovering the victim.

A large crane helicopter will lift the crashed plane from its location, according to the SDSO.

The group was flying from the American Aviation Academy out of Gillespie Field, Cal Fire said. It was an instructor-student flight.