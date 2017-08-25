Mother of 2 Found Dead in Mountain View Apartment: SDPD

A mother was found dead in her bedroom, while her two children and sister were at home Friday.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Mickette Smith, said SDPD Lt. Todd Griffin. Police are searching for her live-in boyfriend, who is considered a person of interest in the case.

SDPD officers are currently waiting for a warrant to search the premises, said Griffin. The incident is located at an apartment complex on 44th Street.

San Diego Fire-Rescue received the initial call requesting medical aid for the victim. There were multiple 9-1-1 calls, including at least one from the victim's children, said Griffin.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman lying on the floor in the upstairs bedroom with a fatal head trauma.

Upon discovering her body, the fire crew left the home and alerted police around 9:15 a.m.

Police said a large number of extended family members arrived at the scene. The victim's children are currently safe with family.

No other information was immediately available.

