Woman Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle in Spring Valley

A woman was crossing the street to retrieve groceries when she was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday night in Spring Valley.

The incident occurred at 8:48 p.m. on the 10000 block of Jamacha Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman, possibly a transient, had apparently been dropped off by a cab after going to a local grocery store. She made a couple of trips across the street through a hole in the fence by a homeless encampment.

While she was retrieving more groceries, the woman was struck by a silver Toyota Celica, CHP said.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she later died.

CHP officials said the vehicle was not speeding when it struck her.

One lane on Jamacha Boulevard was shut down while CHP investigates.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.