Woman Killed After Being Struck by Amtrak Train in Oceanside

A woman was killed after she was hit by an Amtrak train Friday morning in Oceanside.

The incident happened around 9:25 a.m. on the railroad tracks near Coast Highway 101 and Cassidy Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

The woman was hit by a southbound Amtrak rain, going at approximately 60 miles per hour after she ran towards the tracks.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North County Transit District (NCTD) cancelled service for the northbound Amtrak train around 11 a.m. and instructed passengers to board the Pacific Surfliner.

SDSO is asking anyone with information to contact them.