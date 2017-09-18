Woman Injured When Multiple Vehicles Collide on SR-125

A woman was hospitalized after two vehicles collided with her car when she stopped for standstill traffic on State Route 125 in El Cajon Monday.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), the 23-year-old victim had slowed to a stop in her Toyota Camry, when a 25-year-old driving a Hyundai slammed into the back of her vehicle at about 40 mph around 9:10 a.m.

The collision pushed the Camry into the first lane of SR-125, directly into the path of a 49-year-old woman's Chevy Impala.

There was no time for the driver of the Chevy to react, despite driving at the legal speed limit of 65 mph. The Chevy struck the driver's side of the Toyota, confirmed CHP.

Officers had to extricate the woman from her Toyota, according to CHP. She was then taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with moderate to major injuries.

The driver of the Chevy also suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital. CHP officers said the driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

Following the multi-vehicle collision, two lanes were closed for about an hour and re-opened at 10:30 a.m. CHP officers said drugs or alcohol are not a suspected factor in the crash.



No further information was immediately available.