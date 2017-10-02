People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

A woman from Vista recounted her tale of survival after flying back to San Diego the day after a horrific mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert.

"Blood was everywhere as we were running out. It was awful," Kortney Delaway of Vista told NBC 7. "I just wanted to get home. I wanted to call my kids. I didn't know if I was going down."



There was a somber tone at Lindbergh Field as many San Diegans returned from Las Vegas following the devastating massacre. Three flights landed in the city Monday morning, with teary-eyed passengers pouring out into the airport.

Delaway was attending the festival with three of her coworkers just before the vicious attack. They were listening to the music when suddenly a clatter of gunfire rang out.

She described how they ran away and hid in some bushes, praying for hours while lying in wait.

"I literally just sat there and prayed and was able to surround myself," Delaware said. "One of my co-workers, her and I were together, and another lady, and we just prayed and prayed."

She called her family while hidden in the brush and said she couldn't wait to be reunited with them.

"Just hug them and tell them how much I love them," Delaware gushed. "I literally was like, lord jesus, please keep us safe."

Several passengers told NBC 7 they would not relive the traumatic experience by further discussing it. Many were visibly weary and clinging to their loved ones.