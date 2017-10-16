Woman Drives Off Freeway, Lands In Alpine Drainage Ditch

Firefighters are rescuing a driver who went off the freeway and landed about 100 - 200 feet below, into a drainage ditch in Alpine Monday morning.

According to Heartland Fire and Rescue, a 21 year-old woman was driving on the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 when she crashed onto Otto Ave, just before 6 am. Monday

Firefighters said the woman is conscious and may have head injuries.

No other information was available.

