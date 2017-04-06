Woman Dies After Turmeric IV: County Medical Examiner

An Oceanside woman died following an IV of turmeric solution administered by a local naturopathic practitioner, the San Diego County Medical Examiner confirmed Thursday.

Jade Erick, 30, was rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas on March 10 from the office of Dr. Kim Kelly on 121 West E Street in Encinitas.

Erick had sought treatment from Kelly for her eczema, according to the medical examiner's report.

Kelly was in the process of giving Erick a a 250 mL infusion of turmeric, an Indian spice used by naturopathic doctors to treat things like arthritis. After just 5 ml was administered, Erick became unresponsive, according to the autopsy report.

Kelly called 911 and administered CPR while awaiting emergency crews, the document states.

Erick was admitted into the ICU unit of the hospital, diagnosed with "severe anoxic brain injury secondary to cardiopulmonary arrest, most likely due to turmeric infusion," according to the autopsy report. She passed away six days later.

Her death has been ruled an accident.

According to the medical examiner's report, Erick had multiple food allergies to soy protein, lactose and gluten as well as hypothyroidism and pre-diabetes.

Erick had never had an infusion of turmeric before the office visit on March 10, her mother told investigators according to the report. However, Erick had used the supplement through capsules and shakes.

The infusion was administered on Erick's second visit to Kelly's office. The initial visit was a prescreening, her mother said according to the autopsy report.

The California Medical Board confirmed Kim Darrell Kelly has been licensed in CA since 2005 and has no history of discipline.

He has an active license and no administrative charges have been filed in this case.

NBC 7 has requested a comment from the licensing board for naturopathic physicians.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said they’re not currently involved with any form of criminal investigation in connection with Erick's death.