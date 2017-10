Woman Detained Following Brief Pursuit in Coronado

A woman is now in custody after a five-minute pursuit through Coronado around 10 a.m. this morning.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the woman, who was driving a Ford Fusion, took off after running a red light.

The woman was heading westbound driving on the bridge into Coronado.

SDPD is assessing the woman for mental illness and will take her to the hospital to be evaluated if needed.

No one was hurt during the pursuit.