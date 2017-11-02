Woman Convicted of Sex Trafficking Arrested by Border Patrol Agents - NBC 7 San Diego
Woman Convicted of Sex Trafficking Arrested by Border Patrol Agents

By Jaspreet Kaur

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection

    A woman convicted of sex trafficking was arrested near the Calexico Port of Entry while illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday evening.

    Gloria Reyes-Lopez, 62, was convicted of Sex Trafficking Children by Force, Fraud or Coercion and was sentenced to 21-months in prison. Reyes was also ordered to be removed from the U.S. by an Immigration Judge on Aug. 22, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

    Reyes was arrested around 7:30 p.m. after Border Patrol agents patrolling near the Calexico Port of Entry saw her entering the U.S. illegally by scaling over the international boundary fence.

    She was arrested and transported to the Calexico Station for processing.

    'This individual was a convicted felon who preyed on young, innocent children," said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. "The men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol are this country’s first line of defense against threats like this."

    Reyes will be prosecuted fore Re-Entry-After-Removal.

