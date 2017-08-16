Woman Catches Peeping Tom Outside Window in North Park

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stood outside a North Park woman's window and watched her while touching himself.

Tessa Carpenter told NBC 7 she has enjoyed living in her North Park apartment and has never had any issues.

But that changed Monday night around 11:00 p.m. when she saw the man outside her window.

"I was puttering around my living room, getting things ready for bed, locking my door," Carpenter said. "As I turned to walk back to my bedroom, I looked out the window and I saw this guy leaning up against my neighbor's house, watching me."

Carpenter said the man was staring at her while touching himself.

She said that's when she ran to the other side of her apartment and called for her neighbor, who yelled at him to get away.

"When I saw him see me, he didn't flinch, he didn't run--anything," she said. "So I watched him after she (neighbor) yells out, and he just slowly just walked away."

By the time police arrived, the man was gone.

Carpenter described the suspect as about 5 feet 9 inches in height, big boned, clean shaven, wearing a black t-shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at (619)531-2000.