A suspect carjacked a woman in the 800 block Seaworld Drive Sunday morning, according to San Diego police.

The woman was sleeping in her car around 9:25 a.m. when the suspect, a white man likely in his 30s, walked up from the riverbed area and opened the driver’s side door.

He demanded her keys and drove away westbound with her dog and cat in the car.

The vehicle is described as a 2010 white Toyota Rav-4 with a broken windshield and California license plate 6NVG671.

The suspect is described as having a skinny to muscular build, brown eyes and hair. He wore gray shorts, no shirt and had a possible tattoo on his upper chest.

The woman’s car was unlocked at the time of the carjacking.







