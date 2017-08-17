NBC 7 Gaby Rodriguez reports on the incident involving a woman who was sleeping next to her boyfriend when she was awakened by a strange man in her room.

A woman sleeping next to her boyfriend was sexually assaulted Thursday by a strange man in her apartment, San Diego police said.

The brazen crime occurred just before 2 a.m. on India Street in the Little Italy neighborhood downtown.

The woman told police she awakened to a man sexually assaulting her as she lay in her bed.

The woman fought the man off then, her boyfriend chased him out of the apartment, police said.

The suspect ran toward India Street until the boyfriend lost sight of him, officers said.

Police believe the man entered the apartment through a window that opens to an alley.

The couple was sleeping with the window open because the apartment does not have air conditioning.

No other information was available.

