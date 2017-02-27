A woman was attacked after arguing with a group while standing outside a nightclub in Pacific Beach Sunday, confirmed San Diego police.

It happened at about 10:15 p.m. on the 1000 block of Garnet Avenue after an argument with a group of people escalated by the club, according to the SDPD. One person in the group lunged forward and stabbed the woman with a sharp object.

The suspect then took off in a dark sedan. Police said no arrests have been made. The victim was taken to the hospital for her injury.

An investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about the crime, they can call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

No further information was immediately available.