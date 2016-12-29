A woman was assaulted and had her phone and Green card stolen Thursday morning in Escondido, her family said.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. near Valley Parkway and Midway Drive, the Escondido Police Department confirmed.

Rosa Garcia was walking to work when a man approached her and assaulted her, according to her son's girlfriend, Alejandra Ramos.

Ramos spoke to NBC 7 on the phone Thursday evening.

Police say the suspect was described by the victim to be around 20 years old, 5-feet 6-inches in height, approximately 150 pounds with a thin build. He had been wearing a brown jacket and dark colored pants.

Garcia did suffer bruises and an injury to her arm.

An online fundraiser was started to help Garcia save up money to purcharse a car.

No other information was avialable.