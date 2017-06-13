Woman Arrested After Crashing Car Into Carlsbad Lagoon

Carlsbad police have arrested a woman for DUI and leaving the scene of a crash, after her car was found submerged in the Agua Hedionda Lagoon.

Police said they received a call Tuesday at 1:59 a.m. about a car that had crashed on Carlsbad Boulevard and slid 30 feet below, into the lagoon.

Police said someone saw the driver getting out of the car, before it was submerged in the lagoon, and walking away.

Carlsbad lifeguards went into the lagoon, and determined no one else was inside the car.

About 40 minutes later, police located 20 year-old Danielle Rogel, a few blocks away.

Officers said Rogel admitted to being the driver of the car.

Several local agencies are working to remove the car from the lagoon.





No other information was available.

