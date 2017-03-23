Sister of Woman Accused in Fatal Tierrasanta Hit-and-Run in Custody in Riverside on Similar Charges: Atty. | NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
DOJ Launches Investigation Into Local Rep.
logo_sd_2x

Sister of Woman Accused in Fatal Tierrasanta Hit-and-Run in Custody in Riverside on Similar Charges: Atty.

Jessica Medsker, 20, was charged with one count of hit and run causing death or injury in the death of 16-year-old Alex M. Funk.

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Jessica Medsker is suspected of striking and killing 16-year-old Alex M. Funk as he was walking along Santo Road near Antigua Boulevard with a friend just before midnight on March 9. NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports.

    (Published Thursday, March 16, 2017)

    The sister of a woman charged with striking and killing a pedestrian is in custody in Riverside for the same type of crime, attorneys revealed in court on Thursday. 

    Jessica Medsker, 20, was charged with one count of hit and run causing death or injury in the death of 16-year-old Alex M. Funk. Prosecutors say she struck him in Tierrasanta and fled the scene. She pleaded not guilty through her attorney, Ryan Tegnelia. 

    San Diego police say Medsker crashed into Funk as he was walking along Santo Road near Antigua Boulevard with a friend just before midnight on March 9.

    The high school sophomore was killed in the crash. 

    Teen Dies in Fatal Hit & Run on Tierrasanta Road

    [DGO] Teen Dies in Fatal Hit & Run on Tierrasanta Road

    NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports from Santo Road where a car struck and killed a 16 year old walking in the road just before midnight Thursday.

    (Published Friday, March 10, 2017)

    She was arrested at a later date.

    Medsker is not charged with driving under the influence; however, the 20-year-old admitted to authorities that she drank alcohol from a boyfriend's drink. 

    At Medsker's arraignment Thursday, prosecutors confirmed her sister is in custody in Riverside on similar charges. 

    Medsker, out on bail, sat in the courtroom with her father, near the family friend of the teen she allegedly killed. 

    Prosecutors argued for higher bail, but the judge allowed the bail to remain at $50,000 given the fact that she has no record. She will remain out on bail until her next court date in May. 

    Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices