The sister of a woman charged with striking and killing a pedestrian is in custody in Riverside for the same type of crime, attorneys revealed in court on Thursday.

Jessica Medsker, 20, was charged with one count of hit and run causing death or injury in the death of 16-year-old Alex M. Funk. Prosecutors say she struck him in Tierrasanta and fled the scene. She pleaded not guilty through her attorney, Ryan Tegnelia.

San Diego police say Medsker crashed into Funk as he was walking along Santo Road near Antigua Boulevard with a friend just before midnight on March 9.

The high school sophomore was killed in the crash.

She was arrested at a later date.

Medsker is not charged with driving under the influence; however, the 20-year-old admitted to authorities that she drank alcohol from a boyfriend's drink.

At Medsker's arraignment Thursday, prosecutors confirmed her sister is in custody in Riverside on similar charges.

Medsker, out on bail, sat in the courtroom with her father, near the family friend of the teen she allegedly killed.

Prosecutors argued for higher bail, but the judge allowed the bail to remain at $50,000 given the fact that she has no record. She will remain out on bail until her next court date in May.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.