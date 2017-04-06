A woman was wondering how a bullet shot into the side of her car while she was driving with her children along the 15 Freeway in Corona. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating the report of a shooting along northbound Interstate 15 from San Diego County to Riverside Wednesday.

Elise Augustyn was on her way back from visiting her father in San Diego County with three of her children when she said she heard a loud noise.

"I felt this big boom on my car and I assumed I ran over something, yet I hadn't seen anything in the road," Augustyn said.

She was driving on I-15 between Horsethief Canyon Road and Corona Lake in Corona at the time.

Augustyn returned home to Glendora and began searching her car for damage. That’s when she saw what appeared be a bullet hole just a few inches from the car’s gas tank.

"It took me about 45 minutes from the time of getting home and realizing there was what looked like a bullet hole in the car for me to realize, 'Oh my gosh we were actually shot,'" she told NBC4.

“We know it entered the left rear quarter panel at an angle so it could be near the gas tank or it could be near the backseat,” said CHP Officer Resa Rombouts.

There was no indication of a freeway dispute or anything out of the ordinary, she said.

"There was no chaos, there was no road rage or anything like that at all. That's why I didn't suspect anything," she said.

CHP officers in Riverside County and Los Angeles County are assisting in the investigation. They say there were no additional reports of shootings on the freeway.

No one in her car was harmed but the children said they heard the loud noise made by the bullet.

"That was a little frightening and I was thanking God that it was at the back of the car and not the backseat where two of my children were seated," she said.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department impounded the vehicle as evidence in the shooting investigation.