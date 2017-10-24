Winds Pick Up as San Diego County Enters 2nd Day of Extreme Heat

NBC 7 Whitney Southwick looks at our forecast for Tuesday morning in the Santa Ana conditions.

Gusts Up to 70MPH Possible in Santa Ana

San Diego County residents were keeping an eye on the skies Tuesday as a red flag warning continued into the second day along with excessive heat and strong, gusty winds in the forecast.

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather warning until 6 p.m. Wednesday meaning any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly especially through Tuesday.

With record-breaking temperatures and near-zero humidity, the conditions were ripe for a fast-spreading fire and local fire agencies have staffed up in advance.

Winds were expected to reach 25 to 35 mph with gusts between 50 and 70 mph, according to NBC 7 weather anchor Whitney Southwick.

Heat and Fire Danger Winds Pick Up

NBC 7 Nicole Gomez reports on the windy conditions in San Diego's East County before the sunrise on Tuesday. (Published 18 minutes ago)

Southwick said the heat will return with excessive heat warnings in effect for inland communities like Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, and Poway. Temperatures in those areas were expected to reach the 90s near the beaches and 100 to 108 inland.

Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego were also under an excessive heat warning, according to the NWS, with temperatures expected to reach the.upper 80s into the 90s near the beaches and 100 to 106 elsewhere.

Eighty-five schools will be on a minimum day schedule again Tuesday due to expected excessive heat, the San Diego Unified School District officials said.

There is the potential for records to be broken in Vista where the forecasted 101 degrees would top 96 degrees recorded in 1965. The average this time of year for Vista is 76 degrees.

In Chula Vista, temperatures could reach 102 degrees Tuesday, topping the record 91 degrees reached in 1990. The average this time of year for this community is 75 degrees.

In El Cajon, temperatures could reach 105 degrees. The record on this day was 98 degrees set in 2007.

Whitney Southwick's AM Forecast for October 24, 2017

(Published 2 hours ago)

Download the free NBC 7 mobile app to stay updated on the weather.