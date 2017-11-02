Suspect Arrested After Pursuit Ends in Encanto

A driver was arrested after he led authorities on a pursuit in a white pick-up truck in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego Thursday.
The pursuit began around 1:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.
Several agencies were involved in the pursuit, which ended on the 500 block of Fergus Street.
San Diego police deployed pepper balls into the vehicle. A police K-9 was used to arrest the suspect.
According to National City police, the incident began after a stolen vehicle fled the scene.
No other information was available.
Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago