Suspect Arrested After Pursuit Ends in Encanto

A driver was arrested after he led authorities on a pursuit in a white pick-up truck in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego Thursday.

The pursuit began around 1:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Several agencies were involved in the pursuit, which ended on the 500 block of Fergus Street.

San Diego police deployed pepper balls into the vehicle. A police K-9 was used to arrest the suspect.

According to National City police, the incident began after a stolen vehicle fled the scene.

No other information was available.

