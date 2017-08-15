A total solar eclipse is going to be visible across parts of the U.S. this August? But what is a total solar eclipse, exactly? When was the last time one happened? What should you look for? Find out all that and more.

5 Things You Need to Know About the Total Solar Eclipse

All eyes will be on the sky Monday across the United States during the highly-anticipated total solar eclipse and, in San Diego, there are plenty of places where you can safely watch the rare astronomical event.

Although San Diego is not located in the eclipse’s path of totality, locals will be able to see the partial eclipse beginning at 9:07 a.m. From San Diego’s vantage point, the eclipse will reach its maximum point of visibility at around 10:23 a.m.; the celestial phenomenon ends around 11:45 a.m.

In Balboa Park, the Fleet Science Center will host an eclipse viewing event starting at 9 a.m. in the plaza in front of the center. The free, all-ages outdoor event features educational activities such as a session with the Fleet’s resident astronomer, Dr. Lisa Will, who will answer questions about the eclipse, plus a chance to learn about the Sun, orbits of planets and more. Attendees will get the opportunity to get crafty by making pin-hole projectors to view the eclipse safely. Special solar eclipse glasses will be available for purchase at the Fleet’s party, too.

Meanwhile, more than two dozen of the City of San Diego’s public libraries will take part in the "Sky Party @The Library." The gatherings, most of which start at 9:45 a.m., will feature activities such as scavenger hunts and story time during the eclipse.

Participating libraries include:

Allied Gardens/Benjamin Library

Balboa Library

Carmel Mountain Ranch

Carmel Valley Library

College-Rolando Library

Kensington-Normal Heights Library

La Jolla/Riford Library

Linda Vista Library

Mira Mesa Library

Mission Hills Library

North Clairemont Library

North Park Library

Oak Park Library

Ocean Beach Library

Otay Mesa-Nestor Library

Pacific Beach/Taylor Library

Paradise Hills Library

Point Loma/Hervey Library

Rancho Bernardo Library

San Ysidro Library

Scripps Miramar Ranch Library

Tierrasanta Library

Online Scammers Selling Fake Solar Eclipse Glasses NBC 7's Consumer Bob shares the growing problem of scammers selling solar eclipse glasses that do not protect the eyes from damaging rays. (Published Monday, Aug. 14, 2017)



These libraries plan to host the Sky Party and a livestream of the eclipse:

Central Library

Logan Heights Library

Rancho Penasquitos Library

University Community Library

These libraries will host “Sunshine Storytime” during the eclipse:

Mission Valley Library

North University Community Library (plus the livestream)

The city’s website says each library will have a limited supply of solar eclipse viewing glasses to hand out at the Sky Party.

In San Diego’s North County, Oceanside Photo and Telescope (OPT), located at 918 Mission Ave., plans to set up 10 solar telescopes in the parking lot during the eclipse – from about 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jason Brown, OPT’s director of marketing, said anyone could come out to the lot, for free, and take a look at the telescopes. However, as of Tuesday, Brown said OPT had sold out of their solar eclipse viewing glasses, so those will not be available for purchase there on the day of the eclipse.

And, according to NASA, eye protection during an eclipse is crucial; the only safe way to directly view an eclipse is through special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses. NASA has put together this list of eclipse safety tips.

If you’re up for a short road trip to view the eclipse, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will host viewing events on Monday. Mount Jacinto State Park Interpreter Allison Barnes will host a program on the viewing deck of the Tramway’s Mountain Station with the park providing solar viewing glasses for the first 50 people and a telescope with a solar filter.

Meanwhile, the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles plans to host a free, public viewing party from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that includes telescope viewing from the lawn, sidewalks and on the observatory’s solar telescope in the Hall of the Sky. Solar eclipse viewing glasses will be sold at the facility’s Stellar Emporium gift shop, which opens at 8 a.m. that day.

Monday’s total solar eclipse is exclusive to the U.S.The last total solar eclipse visible in the continental U.S. was on February 26, 1979, but we haven't a total solar eclipse exclusive to the U.S. since June 2018.

The eclipse’s 70-mile path of totality crosses through Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and North and South Carolina. All of North America that’s outside of the path – including San Diego – will be able to see a partial eclipse.