By Samantha Tatro

    The County is preparing for heavy rain forecast to drench the region beginning this Wednesday and lasting through Monday. NBC 7’s Wendy Fry spoke with some county workers about different preparations that will handle any flooding. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017)

    A trio of major storms, beginning Wednesday evening and lasting through Monday night, will bring heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms to many across San Diego County. 

    In light of possible flooding, here are places to find sandbags in the County. 

    Sandbags are restricted to ten per person and only while supplies last. The locations are open during business hours, which may vary location to location. 

    Council District 1
    Standley Recreation Center
    3585 Governor Dr., San Diego, 92122

    Council District 2
    Robb Athletic Field
    2525 Bacon St., San Diego, 92107

    Council District 3
    Golden Hill Recreation Center
    2600 Golf Course Dr., San Diego, 92102

    Council District 4
    Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center
    6401 Skyline Dr., San Diego, 92114

    Council District 5
    Scripps Ranch Recreation Center
    11454 Blue Cypress Dr., San Diego, 92131

    Council District 6
    North Clairemont Recreation Center
    4421 Bannock Ave., San Diego, 92117

    Council District 7
    Allied Gardens Recreation Center
    5155 Greenbrier Ave., San Diego, 92120

    Council District 8
    San Ysidro Community Activity Center
    179 Diza Rd., San Diego, 92173

    Council District 9
    City Heights Recreation Center
    4380 Landis St., San Diego, 92105

    Additionally, Chula Vista residents can pick up additional sandbags at the following locations for free. There is a limit of ten per household. 

    Public Works Yard: 1800 Maxwell Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91911

    • Wednesday, Jan. 18, now until 8 p.m.
    • Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6:30 am to 4 p.m.
    • Friday, Jan. 20, from 6:30 am to 4 p.m.

    Fire Station 4: 850 Paseo Ranchero, Chula Vista, CA 91910

    • Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 3:30 to 7 p.m.
    • Thursday, Jan.19, from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

    Fire Station 5: 391 Oxford Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911

    • Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.
    • Thursday, Jan. 19, from 3:30 to 7 p.m.
    • If you are picking up sandbags from Fire Station 5, please bring your own shovel.
    San Marcos residents can fill their own sandbags at 201 Mata Way. There is a limit of 20 per household.
    To find a full, expanded list of sandbag locations in unincorporated locations, click here. 

    Published at 1:15 PM PST on Jan 18, 2017 | Updated at 7:22 PM PST on Jan 18, 2017

