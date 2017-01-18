The County is preparing for heavy rain forecast to drench the region beginning this Wednesday and lasting through Monday. NBC 7’s Wendy Fry spoke with some county workers about different preparations that will handle any flooding. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017)

A trio of major storms, beginning Wednesday evening and lasting through Monday night, will bring heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms to many across San Diego County.

In light of possible flooding, here are places to find sandbags in the County.

Sandbags are restricted to ten per person and only while supplies last. The locations are open during business hours, which may vary location to location.

Council District 1

Standley Recreation Center

3585 Governor Dr., San Diego, 92122

Council District 2

Robb Athletic Field

2525 Bacon St., San Diego, 92107

Council District 3

Golden Hill Recreation Center

2600 Golf Course Dr., San Diego, 92102

Council District 4

Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center

6401 Skyline Dr., San Diego, 92114

Council District 5

Scripps Ranch Recreation Center

11454 Blue Cypress Dr., San Diego, 92131

Council District 6

North Clairemont Recreation Center

4421 Bannock Ave., San Diego, 92117

Council District 7

Allied Gardens Recreation Center

5155 Greenbrier Ave., San Diego, 92120

Council District 8

San Ysidro Community Activity Center

179 Diza Rd., San Diego, 92173

Council District 9

City Heights Recreation Center

4380 Landis St., San Diego, 92105

Additionally, Chula Vista residents can pick up additional sandbags at the following locations for free. There is a limit of ten per household.

Public Works Yard: 1800 Maxwell Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Wednesday, Jan. 18, now until 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6:30 am to 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20, from 6:30 am to 4 p.m.

Fire Station 4: 850 Paseo Ranchero, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan.19, from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Fire Station 5: 391 Oxford Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19, from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

If you are picking up sandbags from Fire Station 5, please bring your own shovel.

San Marcos residents can fill their own sandbags at 201 Mata Way. There is a limit of 20 per household.