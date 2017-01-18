A trio of major storms, beginning Wednesday evening and lasting through Monday night, will bring heavy rainfall and possible thunderstorms to many across San Diego County.
In light of possible flooding, here are places to find sandbags in the County.
Sandbags are restricted to ten per person and only while supplies last. The locations are open during business hours, which may vary location to location.
Council District 1
Standley Recreation Center
3585 Governor Dr., San Diego, 92122
Council District 2
Robb Athletic Field
2525 Bacon St., San Diego, 92107
Council District 3
Golden Hill Recreation Center
2600 Golf Course Dr., San Diego, 92102
Council District 4
Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center
6401 Skyline Dr., San Diego, 92114
Council District 5
Scripps Ranch Recreation Center
11454 Blue Cypress Dr., San Diego, 92131
Council District 6
North Clairemont Recreation Center
4421 Bannock Ave., San Diego, 92117
Council District 7
Allied Gardens Recreation Center
5155 Greenbrier Ave., San Diego, 92120
Council District 8
San Ysidro Community Activity Center
179 Diza Rd., San Diego, 92173
Council District 9
City Heights Recreation Center
4380 Landis St., San Diego, 92105
Additionally, Chula Vista residents can pick up additional sandbags at the following locations for free. There is a limit of ten per household.
Public Works Yard: 1800 Maxwell Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91911
- Wednesday, Jan. 18, now until 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6:30 am to 4 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 20, from 6:30 am to 4 p.m.
Fire Station 4: 850 Paseo Ranchero, Chula Vista, CA 91910
- Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 3:30 to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan.19, from 3:30 to 7 p.m.
Fire Station 5: 391 Oxford Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
- Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 19, from 3:30 to 7 p.m.
- If you are picking up sandbags from Fire Station 5, please bring your own shovel.