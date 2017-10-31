Here’s a reason to raise your glass: San Diego Beer Week is back, with dozens of events on tap celebrating the craft beer culture synonymous with America’s Finest City.

Now in its 9th year, San Diego Beer Week (SDBW) goes down over the span of 10 days – Nov. 3 to Nov. 12. The beer-centric bash is organized by the San Diego Brewer’s Guild (SDBG), a group founded in 1997 that works to champion the craft beer movement and locally-brewed suds.

Much like the craft brew selection in San Diego, Beer Week events run the gamut, from beer pairing sessions featuring everything from chocolate, doughnuts and macarons to grilled cheese and sausages, to tastings centered on sours and barrel-aged brews.

SD Craft Brewers Collaborate for Beer Week

Dozens of craft beer companies got together to make a unique 60-barrel batch of "collaborative" beer for San Diego Beer Week. NBC 7's Consumer Bob reports. (Published Friday, Sept. 29, 2017)

As always, SDBW kicks off with the Nov. 3 VIP Brewer Tap Takeover, a three-hour event at the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier featuring some of San Diego’s award-winning brewers. Here, attendees will get to taste specialty beers including some brewed specifically for the event, plus bites from local craft beer-friendly restaurants. Tickets are $75 to $100; the event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Nov. 4, the San Diego Brewers Guild Festival – also at the Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier – will feature dozens of local brewers, food vendors and live music by local artists. General admission, which includes unlimited beer samples, costs $40 in advance or $50 the day of the event. The Guild Festival is SDBW’s flagship event.

Also on tap: the official release of “Capital of Craft,” an IPA collaboratively brewed by founding SDBG members in late September meant to celebrate the camaraderie of San Diego’s craft culture and the 20th anniversary of the guild.

The SDBG currently includes more than 140 member breweries, from big names like Karl Strauss and Stone Brewing Co., to up-and-coming brewers who continue to innovate and take the industry to greater heights.

And with that, cheers to you, San Diego.

