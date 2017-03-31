Westview High in Lockdown After Report of Gun in Backpack | NBC 7 San Diego
By NBC 7 Staff

    Rory Devine/NBC 7

    Westview High School in the Poway Unified School District has been placed in lockdown after someone reported seeing a student who had a gun in a backpack, officials said.

    San Diego police officers responded to the school in the 13500 block of Camino Del Sur just before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

    No one was reported injured, police said.

    Just before noon, officers were sweeping the school in search of the person reported to have had a gun in a school bathroom.

    San Diego police have tweeted that so far no gun has been confirmed to be on campus and no crime has been committed.

    Worried parents descended on the school grounds, texting their children about the lockdown.

    After officers arrived, the Poway Unified School District issued a statement that said, in part:

    "We are cooperating and working closely with law enforcement who responded to the campus immediately."

    No other information was available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

