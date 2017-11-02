Weezer and Pixies Announce Summer SD Show

It might be cooling off (finally) but it sure 'feels like summer': Everybody's favorite alterative-rock titans Weezer and Pixies are joining forces for a huge blockbuster show at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre on Aug. 11, 2018.
That's gigantic news for our little 'island in the sun,' as both groups are San Diego favorites and it gives us a little something to look forward to. Strangely enough, it's the first tour the two giants have ever plotted together. Say it ain't so!
"We're all big Weezer fans," said Pixies' Black Francis in a press release, "so we're really looking forward to this summer. We have a lot of respect for Weezer, they're not afraid to take risks with their music."
Tickets go on sale at this link on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. PST, while fans who sign up for Weezer's email list will gain access to the band's pre-sale that begins Monday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. PST. For more information, go to weezer.com. Ticket prices for the Aug. 11 show range from $25 to $89.50 plus fees.
The tour announcement comes on the heels of a brand new Weezer single/video -- the aforementioned and appropriately titled "Feels Like Summer" -- off their forthcoming 11th studio album "Pacific Daydream."
The seven-week North American tour kicks off on June 23 in Tampa, Florida and winds across the country, hitting San Diego and then wrapping up in Phoenix, Arizona the very next night on Aug. 12. The Wombats have been tapped as tour openers for the first leg of the tour (June 23-July 15), with another act to be announced for the remaining dates -- so who knows who they'll snag for the San Diego date. Our guess? It'll be somebody awesome. Stay tuned.
Weezer and Pixies 2018 Tour Dates
- June 23: Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 26: New Orleans, Louisiana at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
- June 27: Dallas, Texas at Starplex Pavilion
- June 29: Houston, Texas at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- June 30: Austin, Texas at Austin360 Amphitheater
- July 6: Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center
- July 7: Tinley Park, Illinois at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- July 8: Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
- July 10: Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at KeyBank Pavilion
- July 11: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center
- July 13: Clarkston, Michigan at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- July 14: Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage
- July 15: Syracuse, New York at Lakeview Amphitheatre
- July 17: Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center
- July 18: Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- July 20: Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 21: Camden, New Jersey at BB&T Pavilion
- July 22: Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live
- July 24: Raleigh, North Caroline at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- July 25: Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion
- July 27: Atlanta, Georgia at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
- July 28: Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater
- July 29: Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP
- July 31: Greenwood Village, Colorado at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
- Aug. 1: West Valley City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre
- Aug. 4: Auburn, Washington at White River Amphitheatre
- Aug. 7: Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Aug. 11: Chula Vista, California at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
- Aug. 12: Phoenix, Arizona at AK-Chin Pavilion