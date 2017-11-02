Weezer and Pixies Announce Summer SD Show

It might be cooling off (finally) but it sure 'feels like summer': Everybody's favorite alterative-rock titans Weezer and Pixies are joining forces for a huge blockbuster show at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre on Aug. 11, 2018.

That's gigantic news for our little 'island in the sun,' as both groups are San Diego favorites and it gives us a little something to look forward to. Strangely enough, it's the first tour the two giants have ever plotted together. Say it ain't so!

"We're all big Weezer fans," said Pixies' Black Francis in a press release, "so we're really looking forward to this summer. We have a lot of respect for Weezer, they're not afraid to take risks with their music."

Tickets go on sale at this link on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. PST, while fans who sign up for Weezer's email list will gain access to the band's pre-sale that begins Monday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. PST. For more information, go to weezer.com. Ticket prices for the Aug. 11 show range from $25 to $89.50 plus fees.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of a brand new Weezer single/video -- the aforementioned and appropriately titled "Feels Like Summer" -- off their forthcoming 11th studio album "Pacific Daydream."

The seven-week North American tour kicks off on June 23 in Tampa, Florida and winds across the country, hitting San Diego and then wrapping up in Phoenix, Arizona the very next night on Aug. 12. The Wombats have been tapped as tour openers for the first leg of the tour (June 23-July 15), with another act to be announced for the remaining dates -- so who knows who they'll snag for the San Diego date. Our guess? It'll be somebody awesome. Stay tuned.

Weezer and Pixies 2018 Tour Dates