The state's independent system operator issued a statewide Flex Alert due to this week's sizzling heat.

With temperatures climbing into triple-digits across much of Southern California, California ISO issued the call for voluntary electricity conservation from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Consumers are asked to conserve power during late afternoon, when air conditioners are usually at peak use.

The peak use estimate for Tuesday is 48,000 megawatts, which would be the highest demand so far this year.

Power Conservation Tips

Power outages can occur during periods of high heat when residents and businesses crank up their air conditioners at the same time. According to the LADWP conservation is particularly essential from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Turn thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Adjust water heaters to 120 degrees.

Use major appliances only late in the evening or early in the morning

Turn off pool pumps.

Record-breaking heat will continue across Southern California, with LA County temperatures up to 18 degrees above normal. Excessive heat warnings are in effect throughout the region.

In San Diego County, residents may see high temperatures between 90 to 103 degrees.

On Monday, high temperatures across the state included 115 degrees in Palm Springs, 112 at Stockton in the northern San Joaquin Valley and 110 in several Sacramento Valley locations and at Paso Robles in the Central Coast's San Luis Obispo County.



The heat wave is expected to continue into the weekend and, possibly, next week. The warmest temperatures will be in the valleys and the mountains at lower elevations

Residents are urged to protect themselves from the heat by scheduling arduous outdoor activities for the early morning or evening hours, wearing light-colored and light weight clothing, drinking plenty of water, checking on friends and neighbors, especially the elderly, and by never leaving children, seniors or pets in parked vehicles.