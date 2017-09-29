Water Main Breaks in Escondido, More Than 450 Homes Affected

More than 450 customers were without water in Escondido after a water main break Friday night.

A 55-year-old steel pipe ruptured on San Pasqual Road and Ryan Drive, according to Greg Thomas, General Manager of Rincon del Diablo Municipal Water District.

Thomas told NBC 7, crews are still working to figure out why the pipe broke but believe it could be because the bolts came loose or corroded.

He added they have to stop the flow of water before they can dig in to reach the pipe. But they are taking precautions since there is a four-inch gas line in the area.

"We take our time because of safety and no other occurrences involved," Thomas said.

Water is expected to be restored after midnight, he said.