Water Main Break Shuts Down Regents Road in University City

A Sig Alert has been issued for a portion of Regents Road in University City after a water main break Monday afternoon.

The water main broke around 4:30 p.m. on La Jolla Village Drive and Regents Road, according to San Diego police.

Traffic was shut down from the 8900 block to the 9100 block of Regents Road--from Mahaila Avenue to just past La Jolla Village Drive. The area is next to UTC Westfield mall.

No other information was available.

