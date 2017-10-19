An 8-inch in diameter concrete water main broke Thursday evening, leaving some North Park residents without water.

According to a spokeswoman for the city of San Diego, the water main break is located near the intersection of Grim Avenue and Dwight Street.

Approximately three blocks are currently without water service.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 4 a.m. Friday, the spokeswoman said.

No other information was available.

