A school in the San Diego Unified School District has notified parents that test results show some water on the campus has been found to have "higher than allowable levels of lead."

Emerson-Bandini Elementary School is located in Southcrest, northeast of the connector between Interstate 5 and State Route 15.

Breaking Point Loma Man Pleads Guilty in Murder of Parents

Several samples of water from Emerson-Bandini tested positive for lead, according to results released Friday by district officials.

Three weeks ago, NBC 7 reported on concerns about a strange odor in the water at the school. At the time, district officials told us they were alerted to a possible odor in the water in February. As a result, the district sent samples out for analysis.

Concern Over Smelly Water at School in Southeast San Diego

A smelly odor in the drinking water at Emerson Bandini elementary school has prompted San Diego Unified Schools to provide bottled water to students. NBC 7’s Wendy Fry reports on the latest development in an alarming trend. (Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017)

A district spokesperson said preliminary results indicated “some mitigation of the situation may be required.”

On Friday, Principal Heather Harris sent a letter to parents of students of the school and a charter, San Diego Cooperative 2, that operates on the school property.

In it, parents learned a therapy dog rejected water from a sink inside one of the charter school classrooms on January 26.

The teacher saw "a sheen on the water that was similar to a sheen that can be seen when oil is on the surface of water," Harris wrote.

The district sampled water from several sources on the campus and results showed "levels of a contaminant that exceeded the state's allowable threshold," Harris wrote.

The district's water provider, the City of San Diego, found similar results through its own testing.

"The contamination appeared to be isolated to the portable classrooms that house the charter school on the campus," Harris wrote.

Harris said workers replaced flexible lines leading from the wall to the plumbing fixture. That, along with no longer drawing water supplied through PVC pipe, seemed to fix the issue, she said.

While the school was testing for the strange appearance of the water in the charter school classroom, it was decided to also test for lead in the water.

Recently, there has been a series of instances in which parents and educators are concerned about school drinking water.

First, there was the discovery of lead in the drinking water at a San Ysidro elementary school.

Then, Warner Springs schools confirmed they are dealing with arsenic in the water there.

Soon after, the La Mesa Spring Valley schools' superintendent said water at all of its school sites was being tested.

In December 2016, the State Water Resources Control Board Division of Drinking Water required all community water providers test for lead in drinking water at K-12 schools.

SDUSD will begin testing all schools for lead as of April 4.

The work will begin in the southeast neighborhoods where some of the district's oldest schools are located.

The district will work its way north and west until they've completed the testing - which is estimated to happen around the end of the traditional school year in June.

Here is what parents can expect:

Five schools will be tested each day

Up to five samples will be taken at each campus.

Drinking fountains, cafeterias and food preparation areas may be included.

Testing will happen in the morning, before classes begin

City of San Diego will analyze the water samples

Results will be posted at this link.

The County Health and Human Services Agency has put together information regarding lead poisoning. You can find that here.