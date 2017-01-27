Water contact closures issued for Imperial Beach and the Silver Strand and Coronado shorelines have been lifted, the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) announced Friday.

The closures were lifted after water quality testing by the DEH confirmed contaminated runoff from the Tijuana River is no longer affecting the beaches.

A water contact closure was first issued for the Tijuana Slough Wildlife Refuge and Imperial Beach on Thursday after the DEH detected sewage-contaminated runoff reaching the Pacific Ocean.

After the DEH observed northward currents carrying the contaminated water up the coast, the closure was extended to include the Silver Strand and Coronado shorelines.

Water contact closures are still in effect for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge, and Border Field State Park beaches from the south end of Seacoast Drive to the international border.

Posted signs warning of sewage contamination will remain until water is tested and deemed safe for recreational use.

For more information, call the U.S. international Boundary & Water Commission at (619) 662-7600.